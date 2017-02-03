Katz Talks Transit, Sandy At State Of Boro

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

On Friday, Melinda Katz delivered her last State of the Borough for her first term, taking a look back at successes, failures and hopes for the future of Queens.

Katz, who addressed her constituents at York College in Jamaica, took the time out to highlight just a few of the bright spots in Queens and some of the things she hopes to see in the coming years. One of the priorities she listed was minority owned businesses (MWBEs) adding to the diversity in Queens’ growing business landscape.

“We in Queens are anxious to build, but not at the expense of MWBE participation or project labor agreements that ensure projects are built and operated by skilled labor and in compliance with prevailing wages,” Katz said. “I know the legislature will fight for these issues that we may move forward.”

Transit was another factor in Katz’s hopes for the future of Queens. Many of the borough’s regions, including northeastern and southeastern parts of Queens, lack effective transportation options. Recent fare increases for Metrocards have only made matters worse for the boroughs’ lower to middle class residents.

“Queens is a transit desert,” Katz said at her address. “Our subways reach only a third of the borough. The subways and buses we do have are overflowing due to the increasing ridership.”

Katz said she was disappointed in both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not putting their differences aside to jointly draw up a solution to Queens’ transit problems. She called for a “comprehensive plan with a macro view” and an organized and “coordinated agenda” that addressed each of the borough’s challenges.

Despite the state and city tackling the issue on two seemingly separate planes, these efforts have brought feasible solutions and options to the borough. The first is the light rail proposed by Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale), which would connect Glendale through Jamaica to Manhattan. City Hall’s proposed $3 billion BQX trolley would also connect neighborhoods in Western Queens, such as Astoria and Long Island City, closer to the city without the hassle many residents face today. Ferry service from the Rockaways will also connect residents on the peninsula to the rest of the borough without having to rely on the A train and buses.

While transit is an on-going issue in Queens, schools are seeing improvement, Katz said. School trailers, of which there were 152 in 2013, have dropped to 109, bringing 2,600 kids back into school buildings. As of Friday, Katz said another 46 trailers are set to be closed this year. A total 11 schools have been opened and six others have been expanded. Additionally, pre-K seats saw a 461 percent increase in available seats since 2013.

Katz also gave an update on the recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. For the first time, the fully-restored boardwalk in the Rockaways is expected to open in May. The project cost $342 million dollars and features a more resilient structure than before. The mayor has allocated the remaining $138 million obtained from Federal Emergency Management Agency towards “Rockaway resiliency projects.”

“The road to recovery in Sandy’s wake has been long,” Katz said. “As of last month, of the 3,600 Queens residents eligible for Built It Back assistance, 87 percent have had their home reconstruction started or received reimbursement checks. There’s still work to be done.”

Finally, Katz reiterated her stance that Queens will stand with the borough’s immigrant population. On the day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring immigrants from seven nations from entering the U.S., Katz said that not only is Queens against such an action, but she will also push for bringing services to the borough that will help its immigrant population. Last week, Katz and U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) urged the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to open a Queens field office at the Joe Addabbo Federal Building in Jamaica.

“Our borough’s trademark diversity is an asset,” she said. “And we know that’s a cause for celebration.”

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123 tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly