BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) called out the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) over Twitter during this past weekend’s snowstorm. The criticisms centered on the agency’s PlowNYC app, which uses GPS to show users which streets have already been plowed.

At least that’s what it does in theory, according to Lancman.

In a string of tweets, Lancman questioned the accuracy of the app, sharing screenshots of maps that declared certain streets plowed and claiming that they did not seem plowed in reality. He also posted several videos of him driving down several streets in Queens—76th Avenue, 185th Street and 182nd Street—pointing out that they seemed unplowed, or at least underplowed.

Along with a picture of the PlowNYC app showing those streets in the color green, meaning that they had been plowed within the previous zero to three hours, he tweeted at DSNY and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

“There’s zero chance these #plownyc maps are accurate,” he wrote.

He wrote accompanying a video of a snowy trip down 185th Street that “185th Street clearly hasn’t been touched in hours, if at all.”

It’s not the first time Lancman reported seeing problems with the PlowNYC app. Last year, as Queens was buried in snow and City Hall faced scrutiny for its delayed plowing response to the borough, he penned an op-ed for the New York Daily News where he pointed out similar problems with the app.

The repeated technological problems—especially after last year’s controversy regarding plowing in Queens’ streets—have led Lancman to call for action this year. Lancman is now calling for a City Council hearing on the app’s inaccuracy, in order to prepare the borough for potential challenges faced from storms bigger than the one that hit this weekend.

“This is the second year in a row that PlowNYC is calling streets plowed which aren’t, leaving my constituents frustrated at a lack of accurate information and concerned that their streets are being ignored based on PlowNYC’s faulty data,” he said in a statement. “If PlowNYC can’t get it right after a minor snowfall, what will happen when we have a real storm?”

In a statement, DSNY maintained confidence that PlowNYC was generally accurate.

“PlowNYC is one of many tools the Department of Sanitation uses to track plow progress,” said DSNY in a statement. “Our most important information comes from the eyes we have out working through grueling conditions. Based on observations from the field matching the PlowNYC system, the department does not believe there is a systemic issue of streets showing plowed when they were missed.”

Other Queens elected officials took to Twitter to be attentive to snow-related issues as well. Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) tweeted to his constituents early Sunday morning, “Please inbox streets that need to be touched by sanitation. Thank you all!”

Richards seemed to be generally happy with snow removal in his district.

“Great job in these 31st District streets,” he tweeted two hours later. “Thanks [DSNY] for a great job.”

