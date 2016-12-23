BY RODNEY D. GANTT

On Wednesday, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) announced the procurement of nearly $2.8 million for interior renovations and additional tech-based programs to the Laurelton branch Queens Library alongside Community Library Manager Dave Wang and other library officials.

The money was allocated from the City’s budget for capital projects and has been in the works since the 2013 fiscal year, according to Richards’ Chief of Staff, Mercedes Buchanan.

“It’s a big accomplishment and we really appreciate the council’s support,” said Wang who attributed the awarding of the funding to the work they do in providing services to the community. “The reason the councilman gave us the money is because we here in Laurelton, we do a great job.”

The library offers a multitude of programs and services including the Laurelton Quilting Club, the Toddler STEM Maker Club and Math Club available to kids in fifth grade or lower who “love math and want to be good at it.” The library also offers basic computer skills workshops for adults.

Working closely with members of Richards’ staff, both Wang and Buchanan said funding will go toward improved and more advanced technologies including more computers for which Richards had previously allocated $35,000 for computer carts at both Laurelton and Rosedale libraries. Buchanan also said the nearly $2.8 million specifically will be used for “general renovations” to the interior design of the library.

“We want to see if there are different ways to upgrade the facility with more modern and improved wall space, redoing the rooms and outfitting in general because it is in definite need of improvement,” said Buchanan.

To determine how the money can be best spent, Richards will meet with Queens Library C.E.O, Dennis Walcott and Director of Government Affairs Jonathan Chung and is willing to allocate additional funding if needed.

“We want to make sure we’re utilizing the money to fit the libraries needs and so we want to hear the ideas of the branch manager as well as the public library before we make the final determination,” said Buchanan.

In addition to the Laurelton library, Richards has allocated funding for the Rosedale and Arverne libraries and $5 million along with other partners for a new Far Rockaway Library.

“He’s really trying to put a lot of focus on highly populated areas and utilized facilities that haven’t gotten the attention they deserve and we’re looking to make sure that all of our residents, no matter how young or old, get great quality of life,” said Buchanan.

Wang said that he hopes the funding will help the library continue its goal of servicing Laurelton however they can.

“If there is a community need, Laurelton has an immediate response. I think that’s what community libraries are for,” said Wang. “We are the center of the community, we meet the needs of the community and we provide services for everyone. From two to 100 years old everyone can come to Laurelton and feel welcome and get what they need.”