BY TRONE DOWD

An emotionally disturbed Laurelton man killed himself and injured two others after a nearly two-hour standoff with police early Thursday morning.

News of the incident was first reported via a community alert sent to residents by the 105th Precinct via text message. According to police, a 911 call was made shortly before midnight reporting that the armed man, later identified as 43-year-old Sukele Lewis, had been holding his wife, her teenage son and the couple’s 4-year-old boy hostage in their Laurelton home, located at 135-05 227th Street.

It was discovered shortly after police arrived that both the teenager and the woman had been stabbed multiple times before barricading themselves from Lewis in an upstairs bedroom. Commanding Officer Inspector Jeffrey Schiff said that officers were able to extract the three victims to safety using a window on the second floor.

“We were able to rescue the three hostages while we were speaking to the perpetrator,” Schiff wrote in the community alert. “The adult female was stabbed multiple times about her head and upper body, the teenager was stabbed in the upper back, and the infant was not injured.”

Schiff said their injuries were not life threatening. Lewis, however, was unable to be saved by police.

“After speaking to the perpetrator for close to two hours, he unfortunately shot himself in the head,” Schiff said.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition before dying of his injuries.

Police were able to determine that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and his wife over a television remote. Shortly afterward, Lewis accused his wife of infidelity.



According to the New York Daily News, Lewis had previously served time in prison in connection to a robbery and murder of a 34-year-old Brooklyn man in 1987. He was one of five men involved in the incident, though he did not shoot or stab the victim. Lewis was convicted of murder in 1990 and sentenced 15 years to life in prison. After 11 years, he was released on parole, which concluded in 2008.