By Rev. DR. Philip Craig

Greater Springfield Community Church

Scripture: 1 Timothy 5:8: “If anyone does not care of his own relatives, especially his immediate family, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”



This scripture speaks volumes to all about helping one another, specifically one’s family. The writer tells us that if you choose not to help one another—especially your family—then you have denied the faith.

In the book of Ezekiel 16:49, it was written that Sodom’s sins were pride, gluttony and laziness, while the poor and needy suffered outside her door. It is evident that God despises a lazy spirit. A lazy spirit does not appreciate God’s purpose and will for their life.

God has created us to take care of this marvelous creation. Our body is a living temple and it requires work to maintain it. This earth—which was given to us and for which we must be stewards—requires work to keep it running effectively and continuing to produce its fruits for His people.

Everything you can think of that glorifies God requires work. Worship, praise, praying, singing, preaching, teaching, parenting and loving require a certain level of work. The work that you put in to give God glory tells God that He is worth your effort and energy. We cannot expect for God to put in any work regarding our situation if we can’t first put in work for Him.

God has created us as special and unique, and He formed us as a designer’s original. This required work. God has made us with our own fingerprint and our own special character with a one-of-a-kind thought process. We always have a choice in making the ultimate decision regarding what we want to do. However, those who chose to be lazy choose foolishly.

God has required us to help one another. We cannot help someone without there being work involved. Everyone gets tired, and so rest is required. But tiredness is not laziness. Laziness is the unwillingness to work or use energy. In other words, laziness is refusing to do good works in spite of your ability to do so. This is why the Lord speaks out against laziness—as it is a decision to not perform the good works that God has taken the time to enable you to do to help others and yourself, so that He will ultimately get the glory.

Laziness is a spiritual disease that can lead into you missing your life’s blessings. Don’t miss out on the blessings that God has for your life and don’t be wary about doing well. Instead, you should be excited to work on behalf of the Lord, from whom all blessings flow.

