LI and SE Queens Clash Over Groundwater Fixes

BY TRONE DOWD

Elected officials from Nassau and Suffolk counties are taking issue with the city Department of Environmental Protectio n’s plan to renew its permit regarding the Jamaica Water Supply Company’s (JWSC) wells, claiming that any plans to use the long-dormant water system could potentially contaminate aquifers used by their constituents.

As previously reported in the PRESS of Southeast Queens, rising groundwater levels in Southeast Queens have flooded the homes of residents in Jamaica, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans and other neighborhoods since the JWSC was shut down in 1996. In recent months, solutions to this costly, longstanding issue have been presented and supported by the DEP.

However, according to a number of Long Island county agencies and state Sen. Elaine Phillips (R-Mineola), the DEP’s renewal of its JWSC permit could be dangerous if the city decides to put those wells back into use as part of its flood mitigation efforts. Phillips believes that without the proper research into the effects that reactivating those wells could have on Long Island’s already limited freshwater supply, the DEP’s efforts should remain on hold.

Phillips told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that she believes Long Islanders and city residents deserve safe, clean drinking water. Therefore, she is concerned about tampering with the old wells.

“Unlike New York City, which has several different water sources, Long Island’s entire water supply comes solely from the underground aquifer,” Phillips said. “There is no other alternative. I, along with Long Island water districts and environmentalists, are concerned that reopening these wells could significantly impact Long Island’s drinking water.”

Phillips said that she is not against the city wanting to renew its permits or the eventual usage of the wells. Instead, she is calling for caution if the city moves forward with any plans to use the wells.

According to the Western Nassau Aquifer Committee, the current data determining the effects of using the old wells is severely outdated. Phillips said that she wants the city and Southeast Queens officials to wait for the completion of additional research.

“We need to know whether turning on these wells will lead to more saltwater intrusion or compromise ongoing efforts to treat existing contaminated plumes, any of which could cause major damage,” Phillips said. “There is an independent study being conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey. The results of that study must be examined before any determination is made. We have been in contact with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to discuss and address these concerns.”

According to the USGS, the first phase of the $6 million, five-year study—which began in February—concludes next summer.

The concerns from Long Island officials, which were reported by Newsday earlier this month, have been heavily contested by Southeast Queens elected officials and the DEP. Both Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and the DEP have told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that Long Island residents should not be alarmed by the renewal of the permit, which is merely a routine exercise to maintain control over the unused water system.

“New York City has been a strong steward of the aquifer system under Brooklyn and Queens and although we are not proposing any changes to the operation of the water system, we are seeking to renew our existing permit,” a DEP spokesman said.

The DEP gained control of the old JWSC wells in 1996. With the exception of using one of the 69 wells in January and February 2007, the old system has remained untouched since it was acquired by the city. According to the DEP website, the brief usage of that single well in Hollis amounted to 1.1 million gallons of drinking water per day, less than 0.1 percent of the city’s total usage.

In an op-ed by Hyndman in last week’s issue of the PRESS of Southeast Queens, the assemblywoman said that she did not want solutions to a longstanding issue in Southeast Queens put on hold due to problems that would result from actions the DEP has already indicated that it has no plans to enact.

“For the first time, there’s a viable solution to help transform the lives and economic fortunes of an often marginalized and forgotten middle class community,” Hyndman said.

She added that the concerns over the “false alarms” raised by Long Island officials would “prevent any relief for homeowners and community institutions struggling to deal with the ever-growing groundwater intrusion crisis.”

The PRESS of Southeast Queens has published a four-part series on the effects that the rising water table has had on Queens residents as well as the causes of those issues. The groundwater intrusion crisis has cost thousands of dollars in damages to homes in Cambria Heights, Hollis, Holliswood, Jamaica, Queens Village, Richmond Hill, St. Albans, South Jamaica and South Ozone Park. Most of these costs have fallen upon homeowners, many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes.

The solution, which was drawn up and backed by the DEP, would not restart usage of the Jamaica Water Supply wells—but would instead rely on a process known as directional drilling that aims to mitigate the rising water levels that have flooded homes and businesses in the area. Directional drilling involves the installation of pipes in existing water infrastructure that is completely separate from the groundwater wells of the JWSC. Despite this, Long Island officials are still worried that this plan could change down the line.

In a conversation with the PRESS of Southeast Queens, Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-East Setauket), chairman of the assembly’s committee on environmental conservation, said that he had great empathy for Southeast Queens.

“I have an understanding of what the city is dealing with,” Englebright said. “I grew up in Bayside. I have many reasons to have great sensitivity to the needs of the city. I think stewardship of the city is in good hands. I think you have great and capable water managers working for the city of New York and the mayor. I respect their knowledge and their foresight.”

However, he said that concerns from Nassau residents should not be ignored. He hopes that Queens and Nassau County can avoid what he called a “border war.” He added that he would like to see the two sides come together to determine the best course of action.

Englebright added that out of the 69 wells available, only four of the lower-most aquifers in reserve should avoid being used at this time. He said that these aquifers, known as the Lloyd wells, should be reserved for emergency use. The other 65 wells would not pose any catastrophic effects on Long Island should the city decide to use them, he said.

“I think this is a conservative and cautious approach that doesn’t compromise either the city or the coastal communities of Nassau County,” Englebright said.

Some Nassau elected officials were not as lenient on compromise. State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) told Newsday that he would like to see the state Department of Environmental Conservation either abandon and cap the city’s use of the wells that affect Long Island or deny the city’s attempts to renew its permit.

And Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano told Newsday that “any attempt by New York City to disrupt our aquifers should be stopped immediately,” arguing that such a move would “fly in the face of all that Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state and local leaders are doing to protect and clean up Long Island’s water supply.”

On June 28, the DEP is holding a town hall meeting at the Robert Ross Family Life Center, located at 172-17 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans, to address the concerns raised by Long Island officials. The DEP plans to reiterate the fact that it has no plans to reactivate the JWSC wells. The agency will also explain solutions for the groundwater crisis in Southeast Queens as well as take questions from the community.