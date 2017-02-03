LIC, Astoria Ranked In Top-10 City Locales

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Long Island City and Astoria are among the top-10 hottest neighborhoods in which to live in the five boroughs, according to a survey of 203 real estate professionals hosted by the real estate website PropertyShark.

Long Island City and Astoria followed each other on the list, clocking in at 8 and 9, respectively. A combined 14 percent of respondents selected Long Island City or Astoria, with each neighborhood garnering 7 percent of responses individually.

At $825,000, Long Island City had the second-highest median sales price compared to other top-10 neighborhoods selected by professionals. Astoria had the second-lowest, at $625,000, behind East New York, which was voted the hottest neighborhood in New York City and had a median sales price of $339,275.

But Long Island City and Astoria weren’t the only Queens neighborhoods to get some attention from the real estate community.

Jamaica was included on a separate list, also by PropertyShark, of the top-10 best neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers.

It was chosen as number 10, with 4 percent of the vote. It was the only neighborhood representing Queens on the list.

The Upper East Side was selected as the best neighborhood for first-time homebuyers, with 17 percent.

The poll also displayed a split between predictions about whether 2017 would be a buyer’s market or a seller’s market, with 50.2 percent saying seller’s and 49.8 predicting buyer’s.

The poll collected opinions beginning on Dec. 7, and the survey ran on PropertyShark’s website.

