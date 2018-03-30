BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

As its yearlong strike against Charter/Spectrum rages on, Local 3 strikers, with the support of local elected officials, gathered at City Hall this week for the anniversary of the beginning of the strike.

On March 28, 2017, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union (Local 3), which represents approximately 2,000 workers, kicked off its strike against the internet/cable company for allegedly failing to update the union’s contract regarding wages and benefit packages.

“Local 3 workers have spent the past year fighting for their families and their livelihoods, in the face of relentless corporate greed from Charter Communications,” said Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest). “Charter has refused to negotiate with the union in good faith and repeatedly lied to the city about its compliance with various components of the franchise agreement. What is clear is that Charter cares more about its own bottom line than the well-being of its workers. I will continue to fight to ensure Local 3 receives a fair contract and that Charter is held accountable for any violation of the franchise agreement.”

Since the strike, workers have been living off unemployment, earning approximately $350 a week, resulting in many of them becoming homeless.

“Roughly 10 percent of the more than 1,800 Spectrum workers represented by Local 3 live in Southeast Queens,” said Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-Jamaica), chairman of the Council’s Civil Service and Labor Committee. “These skilled women and men have suffered 12 grueling months out of work because Spectrum values its billions of dollars in profits over the long-term security of its workers and their families. We won’t tolerate its union busting efforts and stubborn refusal to come to the table any longer, and vow to take aim at its prized franchise agreement with the city.”

In July 2017, Local 3 union cable technicians sat down with the Queens Tribune to discuss the strike. At that time, they stated that they had been working without a contract for three years following Spectrum’s purchase of Time Warner Cable in 2015, resulting in healthcare and pension cuts.

In addition to those cuts, the workers explained that there was no longer area for growth in the company. They alleged that Spectrum promised its customers internet speeds that it could not provide. Therefore, customers constantly called with complaints, which allegedly resulted in the technicians being penalized, despite the situation being out of their control.

In a statement, Spectrum defended its offer to the union’s workers.

“We are in full compliance with our merger order and the New York City franchise,” the statement read. “The hundreds of Local 3 members who have returned to work are enjoying the generous compensation package we offer that includes an average 22 percent wage increase—some employees up to a 55 percent wage increase—and comprehensive retirement and health benefits, including a 401(k) that provides a dollar-for-dollar match-up to six percent of eligible pay. This benefit package is in line with the medical, pension and savings plan enjoyed by more than 94,000 Charter employees nationwide.”

In the meantime, union members said that they are determined to obtain a contract and would continue to strike.