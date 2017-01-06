Beginner Quilter, Miriam Todd showcases her blue-jean purse with hand sewed African print at the weekly meeting.

Photos by Tatyana Bellamy-Walker

BY TATYANA BELLAMY-WALKER

Stitching together parts of the community is easy when you know how to quilt.

For at least a year, the Queens Library branch in Cambria Heights has hosted about a dozen residents for weekly quilting sessions. The quilters are preparing to showcase their work at the library’s Adult Crafters exhibit in June.

As a former children’s librarian of 15 years, Adrienne Hawthorne said when she moved to the Adult Services Department she didn’t want to lose the creativity of arts and crafts.

“I was doing arts and crafts every week with the children,” said Hawthorne, who now works as an Adult Services Librarian at the Cambria Heights branch in Queens Library. “I didn’t want that aspect of my professional life to end, so I volunteered to host a class for adults.”

Hawthorne carries a variety of fabric patterns, one being a blue and white tie-dye shirt that was used to design a larger quilt.

“It’s so hard to throw anything away,” Hawthorne said while lifting the rose bordered quilt. “It can be recycled to make something beautiful.”

Quilting, an ancient pasttime, uses geometry, a complex relation of points, lines and shapes to craft a decorative pattern.

“There’s math, you got to figure out how to use this,” said Hawthorne as she picked up a clear, cutting board. “You got to train your eyes to see either the centimeters or the inches and half inches. You are fixing your mind to see things a certain way.”

Nancy Saldana, a resident of Queens and teacher at the quilting session, began sewing her own uniforms in the 1970s. As a nurse at the New York Foundling, a foster care agency in the city, Saldana helped doctors do physicals on the children.

“I didn’t have money to buy my uniforms, so I used to go to Jamaica Avenue and buy white material. I bought a pattern and I taught myself,” said Saldana, who is also a 20-year member of a local Quilting Guild. “They didn’t know it was handmade, people don’t pay attention to the little things like that. They pay attention to the care you are giving the children.”

Saldana added, “When you are poor and you don’t have things, that’s how you learn.”

The home was always a place of learning for Saldana. Her mother made her dresses as a child, then her aunt taught her how to crochet and knit. According to Saldana, her crafty talents were inherited.

“What I didn’t learn [from my aunt] I would go to the library and take out books,” said Saldana as she pressed a straight pin on a patterned cloth. “I was always handy with my hands.”

She later began sewing jeans in “Puerto Rican colors” for her family.

“I use to make their clothes to go to school. It was fun because I could dress them however I wanted to, making their pants and their shirts,” Saldana said. “It felt holy to me.”

Saldana doesn’t plan on selling her quilts in the future, but is willing to volunteer her skills to the community.

“It’s God’s gift to me and I don’t charge, but I’ll teach you,” she said.