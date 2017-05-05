Magazine Gives Queens Schools High Rankings

BY JON CRONIN

Two Queens High Schools placed highly in the U.S. News and World Report’s yearly national rankings.

The Queens High School for the Sciences at York College was the second highest ranked school in the borough. The Jamaica-based school was ranked number 45 in the nation and number eight in among New York City public schools.

“Our students are very dedicated and talented,” said Ana Dejesus, who has been the school’s principal since November. “Most important, they work very hard. We have a great staff.”

She pointed out that many of the school’s students are taking advanced placement courses. Dejesus noted that 80 of the schools’ 426 students are taking college courses.

“Being such a small school, teachers have a very close connection with the students,” she said. “We also have clubs that help motivate the students and relieve anxiety. The fact that everyone is known by someone, no one gets lost. [We are] competitive, rigorous and very nurturing.”

Dejesus said that when she heard the news of the school’s ranking, she was relieved to see that it was still in good standing. She believes that the school will have a higher ranking in the years to come.

Flushing’s Townsend Harris High School was the highest ranked school in Queens, placing at number 44 out of 22,000 schools. The school came in at number seven among New York City’s 522 high schools.

“Consistent with the performance in these rankings, we’ve been ranked in the top tier for some time,” said Franco Scardino, who has been a teacher at the school for 17 years.

Scardino believes that among the school’s most notable elements are its built-in eighth grade class, a bridge-year program—which prepares students for college level work—and that the school gives one college class per semester for seniors. The school also offers many advanced placement classes.

“I’m very proud of the ranking,” Scardino said. “It’s not a surprise. The students do work hard [and] the teachers and administrators facilitate it.”

Scardino gives most of the credit to the students, but acknowledges that the teachers also make Townsend Harris one of the city’s best.

Susan Karlic, the PTA co-president for Townsend Harris, said that the school also benefits from its staff providing a good “environment” for its pupils.

“What I think creates the atmosphere for students to succeed are a sense of community, a sense of purpose and a good learning environment,” she said. “When students feel that they belong and are accepted in their school, I believe that will give students a sense of importance, self-confidence and they’ll succeed. When they feel their voices are heard and their opinion matters, this will allow them to have self-worth. When they are accepted by teachers and their peers, they will find their own special qualities and grow in their strengths and improve on their weaknesses. And that is why Townsend Harris is a great school as it shows all these great qualities—and that is why we fought so hard to keep the culture intact.”

City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said that the DOE was proud that Queens schools placed highly in this year’s rankings.

“Congratulations to these schools —some of the many exemplary schools across the city—on this well-deserved recognition,” she said.” I am grateful for all of the dedicated educators in New York City for their ongoing commitment to supporting students and helping them succeed.”

