Coach Chuck Granby

BY DAVID RUSSELL

The basketball court at Campus Magnet High School will be renamed for legendary coach Chuck Granby before the January 5 game against Martin Van Buren. “I was like ‘wow’. I couldn’t really believe it,” said Granby’s daughter, Robyn Granby Poole when she found out about the court naming in June. “I know my dad would’ve been glad to see it and humbled and appreciative of it and of all the people who made it happen behind closed doors.”

Granby, who passed away in March, won 722 games as head coach at Andrew Jackson, later known as Campus Magnet. Granby’s daughter, Robyn understood how a lot of athletes saw the coach as a mentor. “He was like a father figure to many, so it kind of worked hand in hand,” Granby-Poole said. “A lot of the lives he touched, people would come up to me and say ‘your father is like my father’. I embrace all the ones who have come up to me and said ‘I wouldn’t be who I am today without your father.’ It’s very touching.’

Granby won 24 division titles, seven city titles and the 1985 PSAL championship. “I wanted to make sure I had that connection as well as them having that connection with my dad,” Granby-Poole said. “It’s changed. It’s like they’re my young brothers. Way back then it was like, these are my older brothers.”

Granby-Poole is an ESL teacher on Long Island and, like her dad, has seen the change in students over the years. “That comes with a lot of different things, not just basketball,” Granby-Poole said. “I’m in education. It’s just different in general. You look back and go did I do that? Was I like that? My generation, you try to compare and see the differences. Technology has a huge role. Back then, we didn’t have it, everybody was outside doing something.”

The longtime coach was like a local celebrity although his daughter says there was no ego involved with him. “My dad never characterized or labeled himself as a celebrity,” Granby-Poole said. “He never looked at this like ‘I’m this figure’. He wanted to be known as an educator that was able to help people move on in life.”