A 34-year-old Richmond Hill man has been arrested after he allegedly threw a substance into the face of a 13-year-old girl and made a racial remark on Oct. 24, police said.

Alexis Cabezas, who lives on 89th Avenue in Richmond Hill, was charged with harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child after being arrested on Oct. 26, according to police.

On Oct. 24 around 3:25 p.m., the defendant approached the girl, who had gotten off a Q10 bus at Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue in South Richmond Hill, from behind. When the girl—who is white—turned around, Cabezas allegedly threw an unknown liquid in her face and made a racist remark.

Cabezas then fled on foot northbound on Lefferts Boulevard heading toward 97th Avenue. The victim sustained burning to her eyes and was removed to Jamaica Hospital, where she was treated and released. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

–Jon Cronin