Man Caught Smuggling Cocaine in Luggage At JFK

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have once again allegedly discovered narcotics in the luggage of an airline passenger at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Jamie Macias, a U.S. citizen who was arriving from Guayaquil, Ecuador, was stopped by officers on Jan. 25. During the inspection, officers retrieved six cans, three of which were labeled tuna and three of which were labeled corn. Upon further inspection, officers allegedly discovered that the seemingly harmless cans actually contained a powdered substance. The substance later tested positive for cocaine.

It is alleged that Macias was carrying a total of seven pounds of cocaine in his luggage, which equals an estimated street value of $127,000. Macias was promptly arrested on the charge of importing a controlled substance and has since been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. Macias faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

“Cocaine is a dangerous narcotic and CBP does its part in keeping these drugs off the streets,” said Robert E. Perez, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “Our officers are determined to protect the American people from these illicit substances.”

–Trone Dowd