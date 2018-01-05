BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Police said that a man committed suicide by jumping to his death at Queens Center Mall on Monday night.

The 45-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was on the third level of the mall—located at 90-15 Queens Blvd.—on the right side near JCPenney when he jumped to the lower level.

According to police, the man landed in the food court. The man was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

This is not the first time that a person has jumped over the ledge at the mall. A 28-year-old man committed suicide in 2013 after leaping from the third level on the left wing of the mall and landing near Baby Gap on the lower level. In 2009, a 55-year-old woman jumped to her death and onto a teenager, who survived.

