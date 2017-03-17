Man Convicted in Death of SEQ Officer

Tyrone Howard has been convicted for murder after taking the life of Southeast Queens native and Detective Randolph Holder in October 2015.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced the conviction last Monday. The decision was made by a New York State Supreme Court jury. Howard was convicted of first degree murder and aggravated murder.

Holder’s murder caused a ripple of sympathy and heartbreak across the city. The officer was in pursuit of Howard in the vicinity of the East River Promenade at the East 120th Street footbridge. Howard, who had just conducted a series of crimes in the East Harlem area, including stealing a bike at gunpoint, shot multiple times at responding officers, hitting Holder in the temple, killing the officer instantly.

“In the span of 13 minutes, Tyrone Howard was a one-man crime spree when he orchestrated multiple acts of senseless violence— beginning with firing gunshots at a group of people on a busy city street, then stealing a bicycle at gunpoint, before culminating in the callous murder of Detective Randolph Holder,” Vance said.

Holder, a Guyana-born immigrant who wanted to make a difference in his community, was remembered fondly at his funeral at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral Church in October.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton spoke highly of the officer and the sacrifice he made trying to clean up the streets of New York City.

“In the final moments of his life, Detective Holder bravely responded to reports of gunfire in an attempt to put a stop to this defendant’s campaign of criminal activity,” Vance said. “He was the very definition of a hero and I thank him posthumously for his service, along with all the members of the NYPD who put their lives on the line everyday to protect the people of this city.”

Howard is expected to be sentenced on April 3.

-Trone Dowd