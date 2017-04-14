Man Fatally Struck By Car In Jamaica

An 84-year-old Southeast Queens man was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday in Jamaica while crossing an intersection, police said.

Khavir Ahmed, who lived on 89th Avenue in Jamaica, was crossing the intersection at 168th Place and 88th Avenue in Jamaica around 10:30 a.m. on April 11 when a 32-year-old man driving a 2016 Ford TCN was making a left turn onto 168th Place.

The vehicle struck Ahmed and the driver remained at the scene until emergency medical responders arrived. EMS transported Ahmed, who was unconscious, to Jamaica Hospital, where he died the following day, police said.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.