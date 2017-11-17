BY TRONE DOWD

A Queens man was found stabbed to death in a South Jamaica kitchen on Monday night, leaving authorities looking for answers.

The incident occurred within the confines of the 113th Precinct. Police said that they received the call about a man stabbed at a house located on 147-12 116 Ave. at approximately 11:26 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Christopher Cody, 39, of 133-50 Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing, unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Upon further investigation, officers were able to confirm that an argument between the victim and an unidentified perpetrator was possibly the reason for the murder, although specifics on the dispute were undetermined. A woman who was at the home at the time of the stabbing said that the suspect came by the home with a few other individuals before the argument broke out. According to the New York Daily News, police have recovered security video captured just moments after the slaying. The video reportedly shows a man and two women leaving the home.

A murder weapon has not been recovered from the scene of the crime. Police told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that the investigation is still ongoing.