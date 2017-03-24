Man Indicted In JFK Hate Crime

A Massachusetts man accused of assaulting a Muslim employee at John F. Kennedy International Airport has been indicted, according to Queens DA Richard Brown.

Robin Rhodes, 57, made news statewide after he allegedly attacked terminal cleaner Rabeeya Khan in January. Khan, who was wearing a hijab during the incident, said that Rhodes cornered her, yelling numerous expletives based on her faith and referencing President Donald Trump as his influence, before kicking and pushing her.

“Trump is here now,” he allegedly yelled at Khan. “He will get rid of all of you.”

The victim suffered “substantial pain and redness” in her right leg. Rhodes was arrested shortly after the incident, allegedly telling police, “I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct.”

Rhodes was arraigned on March 16 before acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Barry Kron on a four-count indictment. He was charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, second degree unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, third-degree menacing as a hate crime and second degree aggravated harassment. He was released on $50,000 bond/$30,000 cash bail and is scheduled to return in court on June 12.

If convicted, Rhodes faces up to four years in prison.

