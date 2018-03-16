Edgar Pazmino

A 34-year-old Bronx man died after being pinned by a forklift in Jamaica on March 13, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been pinned by a forklift at a construction site at 152-11 89th Ave. Upon arrival, police discovered Edgar Pazmino, who lived on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS pronounced Pazmino dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

WABC News reported that Pazmino, an Ecuadorian immigrant, and another worker were using the forklift to transport a bundle of windows for storage. Pazmino was reportedly standing on the back of the forklift as it was being driven by another worker when his head hit a low-clearance ceiling in the garage, causing him to fall to the ground and become pinned by the vehicle.

–Nathan Duke