A Southeast Queens man who pled guilty in December to pimping out a 15-year-old girl to male clients has been sentenced to three years and four months to a decade in prison, the Queens District Attorney said.

The perpetrator, 22-year-old Hakim Jones of 118th Road in Jamaica, was sentenced on Tuesday by Queens Supreme Court Justice Robert Schwartz.

According to the Queens DA’s office, the 15-year-old was picked up shortly after leaving a group home in Manhattan on an undisclosed date in January 2016. She was picked up off the streets by a man who then brought her to meet Jones. Jones allegedly told the girl that she was going to be “his bitch,” and proceeded to post ads featuring photos of the young girl online, propositioning those willing to pay.

For weeks at a time, the teenager was forced to have sex in exchange for money at various hotels throughout the five boroughs and the Long Island area. Jones would then collect money from these dates. The girl was repeatedly threatened with physical injury and was told that she would be shot if she refused to carry out the acts.

In March 2016, Jones punched her in the mouth, causing bleeding and swelling when she attempted to resist more than 17 dates he managed to line up for her.

“I want to stress that prostitution is not a victimless crime. Sex trafficking is an incessant act of brutality and degradation in which the victim is forced into having sex dates with men for money,” DA Richard Brown said. “While this teenage girl fortunately was able to get away from the trafficker who enslaved her, she will have to live with the emotional scars and horror of this experience for the rest of her life. As such, the sentence meted out by the court is more than warranted.”

