BY TRONE DOWD

A man who was seemingly shot at random outside of a nightclub in Jamaica on Monday died as he was driving himself to Jamaica Hospital for medical attention, police said

Police said they received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. reporting that someone had been shot at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Liverpool Street. According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified car drove past the Jouvay Club, located at 147-02 Liberty Ave., and shot at a group of people standing outside.

The sole victim of the shooting was identified as 59-year-old Errol Blackwood, of Roosevelt. Police said they believe that Blackwood was leaving the club and was not the intended target of the shooting. Officers discovered him slumped over in the driver’s seat of a silver 2017 Volvo sedan, unconscious and unresponsive with several gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Police concluded that after being shot, Blackwood attempted to drive himself to the emergency room, but crashed less than a block away from the scene of the shooting.

Blackwood was a married man, father of four and grandfather of three.

Police told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.