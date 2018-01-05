Police at the 103rd Precinct are searching for a suspect in one of the first shooting incidents in the borough this year.

On Jan. 1 around 8 p.m., police said that they received a call regarding a felony assault in progress at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard. When they arrived on the scene, police found a 25-year-old Valley Stream man with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Upon questioning the man, the victim told police that that he was approached from behind by an unknown assailant, who fired the weapon.

The man’s identity has not been released to the public. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect is described as a black man who is believed to be approximately six feet tall.

–Trone Dowd