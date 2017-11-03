Police are searching for suspects in the shooting of a 24-year-old man in Jamaica.

According to police, the shooting took place on Oct. 27 at 7:51 p.m. at the corner of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue. They said that three black men were seen fleeing the scene on foot shortly after the shots rang out. Police are searching for the individuals in connection to the shooting.

The victim was shot in the left shoulder. Although the injury was non-life-threatening, the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Police said that the victim was unwilling to cooperate with authorities in their efforts to find the shooter. The investigation is still ongoing.

–Trone Dowd