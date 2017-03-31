Man’s Best Friend Alleged To Have Smuggled Heroin At JFK

Two men were arrested after allegedly shipping $1 million worth of heroin in a dog crate from Puerto Rico to New York and could face up to 20 years in jail, the NYPD announced on Monday.

The two men, Samuel Seabrooks, 35, of the Bronx, and Carlos Betancourt-Morales, 27, of Carmel, have been charged with drug possession and conspiracy after almost 22 pounds of heroin was allegedly found hidden in the false bottom of a dog crate with a cream-colored Shepherd-type dog.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said that Seabrooks and Betancourt-Morales met up at a Bronx IHOP restaurant at approximate 6 p.m. last Friday and drove separately to the American Airlines Priority Parcel Services at JFK Airport.

At 7 p.m., the NYPD believes that Betancourt-Morales and Seabrook spoke briefly outside their cars, then allegedly entered the American Airlines building and signed for the dog crate, which contained the mixed-breed Shepherd-type dog and had a weight of approximately 86 pounds. Police stopped Betancourt-Morales as he was allegedly pushing the crate on a cart toward the American Airline building’s exit.

On March 25, the NYPD obtained a search warrant for the dog crate and allegedly found 10 packages of heroin, each in a brick covered by a dark, clear plastic wrap. Each brick was allegedly three to four inches in width and six to eight inches in length, marked with the Nike Swoosh symbol and a five-pointed star.

Both defendants were arraigned on Sunday night before Queens Criminal Court Judge Gia Morris on a complaint charging them with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy. Bail was set at $500,000 bond or $250,000 cash for each defendant. The defendants will return to court on April 10.

–Jon Cronin