There are 14 community boards in Queens, coordinated by the borough’s Director of Community Boards. The boards act as liaisons between Queens citizens and the municipal agencies that serve them.

Each board has up to 50 non-paid members who meet once a month to discuss community issues. All members are appointed by the Queens Borough President, with half of them nominated by City Council members. Borough President Melinda Katz is scheduled to appoint new board members in April, so changes will be made to the following lists of members.

All Census figures were compiled by the New York Dept. of City Planning. A reference map with all of the Borough’s Board numbers is shown below, with unlabeled locator maps next to each individual board.