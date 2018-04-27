BY LEVAR ALONZO

In April last year, Melody Edwards, 17, was planning for her prom and upcoming graduation. But on April 23, a deadly fire took her life and those of four others.

The victims were trapped in the attic of a 208th Avenue home in Queens Village after it erupted into flames.

On the one-year anniversary of the fire, Melody’s mother—Rosezetta Edwards—marched with members of her community in remembrance of the fire’s victims to Mount Moriah AME Church on Francis Lewis Boulevard, where a memorial service was held to honor the lives of all five victims.

Mourners walked arm in arm, some singing and others holding posters with Melody’s face on them. The girl, who family and friends described as always having a big smile on her face, had been planning to study law at the State University of New York at Purchase, where she had been accepted.

“It hurts, it still hurts—I think what give me the most joy is seeing friends and family around me and seeing people remembering with me because I’ll never forget her,” said Edwards. “Even though she is not here, she is teaching us love and patience.”

Edwards said her family and friends and members of the community have been supportive following her daughter’s death.

“I have not grieved yet—I don’t know what that feeling is because of all the friends that have helped to fill the void,” she said. “They are always stopping by and checking up on me and sharing their fondest memories of my daughter.”

The fire’s other victims were Chayce Lipford, 2, Rashawn Matthews, 10, Jada Foxworth, 16, and Destiny Dones, 20.

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) attended the memorial service, where he conveyed his thoughts on Melody and the fire’s other victims.

“Melody was a daughter of Queens,” Miller said. “She was the embodiment of Dr. [Martin Luther] King’s words, a person of great character whom we all hope our children will aspire to be like—a student of our community and a friend to many. We are all better for the time we had with her. I know that Melody, along with the other four fallen angels, are peacefully looking down at us.”

Several firefighters and first responders who were at the scene of the fire were in attendance at the memorial service.

“We are here today to show our solidarity and respect for all the family, Melody and the community,” said Assistant Chief Edward Baggott, who is the FDNY borough commander for Queens. “We want to show that this tragedy also hit home for us, it was a great and devastating loss of life.”

Miller said that the families and friends who lost loved ones in the fire should know that the community would always be there to lend support.

“To the family, friends, and classmates of Melody, please know that I am with you,” Miller said. “The community is still with you. We continue to mourn with you. We continue to celebrate with you. And we will continue to honor her name with you.”