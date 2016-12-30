BY TRONE DOWD

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently responded to his first challenger in the 2017 Democratic primaries, Queens state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside).

In an interview with WNYC’s Brain Lehrer last Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed Avella directly. One of the many points of contention between him and his democratic challenger was none other than Vision Zero. Initiated in 2014, Vision Zero was meant to deal with the climbing numbers of pedestrian fatalities in the five boroughs.

However, Avella believes the initiative has produced less than stellar results.

According to Avella, as of November 2016, a total of 126 people were killed in traffic related incidents, up six from 120 in 2015. According to Vision Zero View, an online tool made by the city to keep track of traffic incidents, 145 cyclists and pedestrians were killed in 2016 compared to 152 in 2015.

Avella took to Twitter to prove his case with six different articles claiming that Vision Zero is “failing to protect those it’s intended to: cyclists and pedestrians.” The mayor thought that this claim was disingenuous to the end goal of Vision Zero.

“I think that’s absolutely a misunderstanding of what’s going on here. Vision Zero is a long-term plan,” de Blasio said. “It is a very ambitious tough mission – to go out there and fundamentally change the safety dynamics of this city.”

This fall, the mayor doubled-down on Vision Zero’s efforts at both the beginning of the school year and at the start of the darker days of daylights savings time.

“You know a few years ago, before I took office, the number of traffic deaths in this city each year was approaching the number of deaths by homicide,” de Blasio said. “And we took that down immediately when we started Vision Zero. In 2014, we had the lowest number of pedestrian fatalities in 100-plus years. In 2015, we surpassed it. We’re continuing that this year. And that’s just something that people have to understand.”

The mayor said that building on the consciousness of Vision Zero is what he and his administration are focused on. At the top of his list of priorities is protecting bike lanes, redesigning dangerous intersections and increasing police enforcement.

Earlier this month, Avella announced his intention to run against Mayor Bill de Blasio. He officially kicked off his campaign in front of the Holiday Inn Express in Maspeth, a location that has become somewhat symbolic of the mayor’s shortcomings to many local residents. Many of these residents blame de Blasio’s administration for the homelessness issues that have led to a saturation of homeless shelters in Queens. Southeast Queens alone holds 53 percent of the homeless shelters in the borough.

Avella is not the only one who seemingly has aspirations of running for office. Former New York City Council member Sal Albanese has confirmed that he’ll be running next year. Rumors have long suggested that New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer has positioned himself a critic of the mayor with the intention of running for the office in 2017. Another Queens elected official is southern Queens councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) who has criticized the mayor in the past and has also openly said that he is mulling over the possibility of running against de Blasio.

