Mayor Talks 116th Precinct, SEQ Small Businesses

PRESS Photo by Trone Dowd

BY TRONE DOWD

Mayor Bill de Blasio showed Southeast Queens some serious attention as part of his City Hall in Your Borough event, during which he relocated his City Hall staff to the borough for a week.

In fact, the mayor’s first stop during his weeklong residency in the borough was to announce further details on the new 116th Precinct in Rosedale on Monday morning. As reported by the Press of Southeast Queens three weeks ago, the long-awaited precinct will be constructed next to the current 105th Satellite Precinct, which is located at 242-40 North Conduit Ave. It will serve Laurelton, Springfield Gardens, Cambria Heights and Rosedale.

“We looked at a lot of our privately-owned and city-owned sites before choosing this one,” city Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. “Some were too expensive or unavailable or just too small or too difficult to make work for our purposes.”

Although the precinct has been fully funded, the mayor said that a new base of operations would not be running for another two to three years.

“Once it’s staffed, this command will effectively cut in half the coverage area of the existing 105th Precinct, which geographically is the fourth largest command in the city,” O’Neill said. “The 105th covers nearly 13 square miles, 354 miles of roadway—including seven major highways.”

The sheer size of the 105th has long stretched the resources of the Southeast Queens precinct. Response times to emergency calls were well above average in the confines of the 105th. In 2007, the satellite was built to help reduce those statistics. Last year, the satellite saw service expanded to 24 hours.

At the press conference, the mayor thanked Bess DeBetham, a long-time member of the Federated Blocks of Laurelton, for advocating for the new precinct for more than four and a half decades.

“I want to thank you for your leadership, your strength, your persistence,” the mayor told DeBetham. “Because this was a matter of fairness. You were fighting for the safety of a community that has worked their whole lives to become homeowners and to have a safe and decent neighborhood for their children.”

O’Neill told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that the 116th will open with neighborhood policing already in place. The design and construction of the site would cost the city a total of $70 million.

Rosedale was not the only stop that the mayor made in Southeast Queens this week. Following a Resource Fair at Queens Borough Hall on Tuesday morning, the mayor headed to Downtown Jamaica at the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue for a walking tour.

Joined by Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Jamaica) and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, de Blasio announced that his office is putting $500,000 towards furthering Katz’s Southeast Queens revitalization initiative—Jamaica Now. The half-million will be put towards storefront improvement for businesses along the corridors. Each business will be given a $20,000 grant as part of the renovations in an effort to make establishments more inviting.

The mayor also unveiled the Visiting Inspector Program, which will be operated by the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs. The program will offer new brick and mortar licensees with a free educational inspection that will help them get into compliance with city laws without incurring penalties. The mayor hopes that by assisting small businesses to understand the city’s standards, the program will help them save money to invest into their business.

After the press conference, de Blasio paid a visit to several small businesses along Jamaica Avenue, including Yvelisse Salon, Cafe Energy and the Rincon Salvadoreño.