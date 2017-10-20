Photo courtesy of Benjamin Kanter/Mayoral Photo Office

With just three weeks left in the race for Gracie Mansion, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and constituents at August Martin High School for his third Southeast Queens town hall since 2016.

The mayor took questions from the audience for more than two hours, discussing everything from policing and homelessness to flooding.

At the beginning of the town hall, the mayor congratulated officers from the 103rd, 105th and 113th precincts for their work in reducing crime in the communities they represent. He called out the 113th for reducing crime by 10 percent—which includes a 53 percent drop in the number of shootings. He also credited Southeast Queens organization “Cure Violence” and its leader, Erica Ford, for the drop in crime due to the group’s efforts in intervening in dangerous situations before they escalate.

“They are leaders who are making a huge difference in reducing city violence,” de Blasio said. “There is a respectful relationship between [Cure Violence and the NYPD].”

While he praised the NYPD for its work, he also mentioned that accountability and trust is a priority that he would like to focus on even further. While he said that neighborhood policing has helped create trustworthy relationships between residents and the police, he added that body cameras, which will become standard practice in 2018, will also help to improve the image of the NYPD.

While answering a question regarding the conditions of Access-A-Ride and how to improve it, the mayor pointed out that the state—and not the mayor’s office—is in charge of the senior and disabled assistance program. He said that he is currently displeased with how the program is being operated, and agreed that it is the city’s responsibility to pressure the state on the situation.

“What we’re saying to the state is, ‘Change Access-A-Ride, so that we take full advantage of the fact that all these for-hire vehicles that can accommodate seniors and folks with disabilities that need a ride,’” de Blasio said.

The mayor explained that not only are these vehicles available and can work more flexibly, they often go unused. While some seniors and disabled residents might need the extra space that is provided with an Access-A-Ride van, those who do not can easily get rides from service cars.

Anthony Rivers, founder of Southeast Queens civic group People for the Neighborhood, asked the mayor about capital projects around the community. He said that $5 million was given to Council District 27 for 18 different projects, while Staten Island received $60 million for two capital projects.

“When are you going to cut a check for the other $25 million that is owed to us?” Rivers asked.

De Blasio defended his administration’s funding choices, saying that “every community has different needs.”

“Two billion dollars is being invested in this community to address flooding,” he said. “This community has certain needs that other communities don’t have. In terms of recreational issues, I mentioned some of the investments we’re making, and we are going to keep making them.”

He said that Staten Island received a $30 million indoor pool since the community did not have one available for more than 500,000 people.

In a discussion on homelessness, the mayor said that he plans to move away from the use of hotels as shelters. De Blasio has been criticized by various communities and elected officials from around the city for the use of hotels as makeshift shelters for the city’s homeless population. He admitted that the process to do so would take “several years,” but that it was an option that needed to be discontinued.

“We want to completely reorient the city’s approach to shelters,” he said. “If there are 500 homeless people in a given community board, we want enough space to shelter these 500 people located in that community board.”

He said that facilities need to be up-to-date and aimed at transitioning people back into their communities.

In regard to questions on a proposal to privatize the New York City Housing Authority, the mayor said that this plan would not come to fruition.

“No, we are not privatizing NYCHA,” de Blasio said. “NYCHA is public land. It is public property controlled by the city of New York, period. The only places that we work with the private sector are to bring in investment for capital repairs. We never lose control of the land or the decision making. I do not believe in privatization.”

He called the private investment for repairs a “tactical decision” to help get things done that the city can’t afford.

Ford asked the mayor about the long-defunct Baisley Houses community center. She said that there are 1,300 local children and teens who have been denied the opportunity to utilize the center, which has been closed since 2008.

“We need it open,” Ford said. “How can we go about ensuring that our young people can use it?”

The mayor said that he only found out earlier this week that the center had been closed for so long and supported opening the facility in the near future.

“NYCHA has a lot of things that they are trying to address, but we have had very productive conversations focused on the fact that once [a building is] a community center, it should always be a community center,” the mayor said.

De Blasio added that the city needs to work with local partners and residents to decide which programs would come to the building once it reopened.