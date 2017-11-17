The stadium in Puerto Rico where the doctors saw patients. Photo courtesy of Jamaica Hospital.

BY JON CRONIN

Twenty medical professionals were welcomed back to Queens after spending two weeks helping Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Flushing Hospital and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center sent a team of physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, EMTs and administrators to Puerto Rico on Oct. 24 for two weeks.

Once there, they were split into teams of eight and 12. One team was sent to the shore, where they worked alongside a Navy ship and then transferred to an empty stadium. Another team was sent inland to the mountains.

Nick Caputo, assistant director of pre-hospital care and emergency management at Flushing Hospital, and a paramedic led the team that worked in the stadium and by the shore.

Caputo said that they worked in the sports complex, powered by generators with the Disaster Medical Assistance Team and National Guard in an ER-type setting. Many of their patients were residents of nursing homes who needed to be hooked up to machines.

Caputo said that many patients were ill from drinking unclean water, running out of medication or injured while trying to clean up hurricane-torn neighborhoods.

“We saw as many as 200 patients a day there,” Caputo said. “The generators at the sports complex failed several times. It was interesting when we had to treat patients wearing head lamps.”

“My lasting takeaway was how they didn’t have much,” Caputo said. “Some of the patients would show up with their whole family and all have a rash. It had been a month and though it should be looked at, they didn’t want to bother us.”

Others he saw were diabetics living for a month without refrigerated insulin who had hypoglycemia, or asthmatics with dead nebulizers. Some just needed a place to plug in their CPAP machines while they slept.

“It was kind of rural there. They really had nothing,” he added.

Many of the patients were using water run off from the mountains to drink, wash clothes and bathe themselves. He said that the National Guard encouraged the team not to eat anything unless it was from a known source.

Caputo said that he would never forget an elderly musician named Santos, who spent the day serenading via guitar his catatonic wife who had been in a nursing home.

“At night, he slept in a small cot next to her bed,” Caputo recalled. “He later wrote us a thank-you song. He was very touching. They were so needy and so thankful.”

Caputo’s team then went to the shore and worked out of the USNS Comfort, a Navy ship at the coast of San Juan. They treated more than 500 patients a day.

James Villavicencio, the administrator for Jamaica Hospital’s Ambulatory Care Network, led a team of eight who went into the mountains.

“The people there had very little access to healthcare, but it was eye opening how resilient they were,” he said. “We were the first people they saw since before the hurricane.”

He noted that there was no electricity, so the team planned their day by the hours of sunrise and sunset. They carried a day’s worth of water as they hiked into the mountains. If there was a threat of rain, they would leave the mountain to avoid mudslides.

Villavicencio said that he will always remember the villagers as kind, resourceful and capable. In some places, local carpenters built makeshift waiting areas to shield patients and medical professionals from the sun. Villavicencio said that they treated numerous patients with upper-respiratory infections, asthma and other mold-related issues. He added that the geriatric patients who lived alone were given priority by the villagers.

“They suffered from anxiety,” he said. “They didn’t want to leave the mountain because they were afraid they wouldn’t make it back. The community was really concerned about them.”