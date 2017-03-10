Meeks Willing to Work with Trump on Infrastructure

At a town hall in Rosedale on Monday, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) told his constituents that he would be willing to entertain President Donald Trump’s plan to fix the country’s crumbling infrastructure if it means improving the quality of life for constituents of the 5th congressional district.

“If number 45 is serious about wanting to sit down and do something substantive and figure out what we can do collectively together, I’d be willing to do that,” Meeks said. “I’m not going to let four years go by and let this community not be represented.”

The statement was a major departure from Meeks’ previous remarks on the president with whom he, like many other elected officials in the borough, disagrees on most major issues.

“Lord knows, we need a lot of infrastructure work throughout the city and state of New York, but especially in Southeast Queens,” he said. “Our roads, the bridges, the airports. There are a number of areas where we can do and utilize a lot.”

Meeks told the Press of Southeast Queens that a number of vital areas of District 5, including the Van Wyck Expressway, Brookville Boulevard, the long troubled sewer system, Rockaway Boulevard and the proposed Queens light rail, are all things that he’d like to see get the proper consideration for various degrees of repair and funding.

“We will fight as a New York delegation to get the money to come into the state of New York, get the funds into the hands of the governor or mayor, and then to our local elected officials,” he said. “It is also important to ensure equitable distribution of those federal funds for the betterment of our community.”

Meeks said that he and Southeast Queens elected officials have been working closely together in recent weeks to “prepare for potential cuts” regarding to New York’s status as a sanctuary city.

Meeks’ town hall was held to discuss the effect of the Affordable Care Act and the president’s immigration policy and how these issues would affect residents in Southeast Queens.

-Trone Dowd