Miller Allocates Funds To SEQ Senior Homes

BY TRONE DOWD

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) has allocated capital funding to lend a helping hand to his district’s senior centers.

Miller’s office announced this week that the councilman will allocate $195,000 toward legal, health and financial senior services as well as senior centers in his portion of Southeast Queens.

“Since being elected to the City Council, my office has worked to ensure our senior citizens have the resources they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve” Miller said. “By working with our senior centers and faith-based institutions throughout the district, we funded programs and capital projects to expand the services that will ensure our older residents are well taken care of.”

According to his office, the non-profit organizations set to receive a portion of the funding will use the money to support elderly residents filing for tax credits as well as bring exercise activities and field trips to cultural institutions.

The money will also be used to bring the borough’s seniors into the modern age by purchasing computers as well as art and kitchen supplies.

Elderly-based institutions in Southeast Queens said that they already are finding great use for the funding. Many of them, including the Services Now For Adult Persons (SNAP), said that the money would help to deliver much-needed services.

“Funding through Councilman Miller is used to support our transportation programs that bring older adults to medical appointments, to and from our senior centers and for shopping and other errands” said Paola Miceli, president of SNAP. “The funding of these essential programs and services enhances the lives of many older adults in eastern and Southeast Queens.”

Jamaica Service Programs for Older Adults executive director Beverly Collier said that she was “grateful” for the financial boost from the City Council.

“The funds enhanced our current programming and the activities we offer to our center members, specifically our trips,” Collier said. “In addition the funding assisted us to replace old kitchen equipment at the centers that was outdated. Discretionary funds assist us to do more that our budgets provide.”

Miller’s funding for seniors follows two weeks after the councilman allocated $5 million towards educational institutions and playgrounds in District 28.