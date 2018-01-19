BY TRONE DOWD

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) held his annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center on Monday to honor of the late civil rights leader.

The event was well attended and featured performances from young local talents, including the Edge School of the Arts in Laurelton, Vissi Dance Theater in Floral Park, saxophone player Khaled Jean and LaGuardia High School String Quartet.

The keynote speaker of the event, Roger Toussaint—who is the former president of Transport Workers Union Local 100 and former vice president of strategic planning for the parent union—discussed an often overlooked tenet of King’s advocacy—economic inequality and its effect on the disenfranchised.

“Dr. King put it this way, and I quote, ‘What we need now is a new kind of Selma to dramatize the economic plight of the negro and compel the government to act,’” Toussaint said. “While one struggle is for genuine equality, it is also a cry for economic equality. It isn’t enough to integrate lunch counters. What does it profit a man to be able to eat at an integrated lunch counter if he doesn’t have money to buy a hamburger? What does it profit a man to eat at the swankiest integrated restaurant if he doesn’t have nearly enough money to take his wife out to dine? What does it profit one to have access to the Hooters of our cities and our highways, and we don’t have enough money to take our families out on a vacation?”

Toussaint also spoke about the country’s tendency to financially support war efforts at the expense of fighting poverty at home. He explained that the United States spent two times more on the Vietnam War than efforts to stave off poverty. He also pointed out that King believed war efforts in foreign countries perpetuated the poor treatment of people of color in the United States.

He added that while many of King’s beliefs have lived on, many of his principals have long been ignored.

Miller, who closed out the ceremony, spoke on this issue, noting that economic inequality impacts communities of color—such as Southeast Queens—to this day. He called attention to a current strike involving Time Warner Spectrum.

“There are 1,800 technicians on strike for 10 months now,” Miller said. “Ninety percent of them are black and brown. About 10 percent of them come from this community right here. Imagine that.”