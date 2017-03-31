Miller, Education Nonprofit Talk Tech In Schools

BY TRONE DOWD

Over the past two weeks, Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) teamed up with national education nonprofit PowerMyLearning to provide tools to keep classrooms of the 27th City Council district competitive and on the cutting edge.

On March 11 and 18, Miller visited four schools in Southeast Queens— PS 176, PS 140, PS 118, and PS116, holding “family learning workshops” with the nonprofit. More than 190 students attended the sessions, which taught them the importance of technology and education in the modern world.

“Exposing these young scholars to technology from an early age will ensure they have the skills and knowledge needed for the 21st century and I am pleased to have had the opportunity to bring this program to several schools in the district,” Miller said. “It was great to witness children and parents working together towards educational improvements in and out of school.”

As a gesture of good faith, all 193 participating students received a brand new desktop computer free of charge, courtesy of the councilman and PowerMyLearning. The computers were preloaded with “educational software to be used for homework and other academic activities,” according to Elizabeth John, who is the executive director for PowerMyLearning in New York City.

“PowerMyLearning is thrilled to have provided students from four schools in Council Member I. Daneek Miller’s district with Home Learning Centers,” John said. “It is so important for students to be 21st century learners and to have access, both in school and at home, to the many resources computers can offer. These computers, along with the training we provided, also allow family members to be strong learning partners for their children.”