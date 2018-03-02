BY LEVAR ALONSO

Southeast Queens came out last weekend to celebrate Black History Month during an event hosted by Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) in which music, dance and poetry readings filled the halls of Jamaica’s New Jerusalem Worship Center.

Community leaders, elected officials and local residents gathered to witness a collection of artistic performances and poignant reflections on the black experience.

“Earning a living wage, workplace safety and job security are principles that served as the foundation of the Memphis Sanitation Strike, and this ceremony takes on added significance because it falls on the same weekend as the Working People’s Day of Action,” said Miller, who is the chairman of the Civil Service and Labor Committee and co-chairman of the Black, Latino and Asian Caucus.

The celebration included a keynote address by doctors Rameck Hunt and George Jenkins, who are founders of the Three Doctors Foundation.

Hunt, and Jenkins—along with fellow physician Sampson Davis—authored an acclaimed series of books that chronicle their triumph over the adversity of a difficult childhood while growing up in Newark titled The Bond, The Pact and We Beat the Street.



“We have a responsibility to educate our next generation about that history and inspire them to overcome the odds with the courage, integrity and bold determination as those before them like the doctors,” Miller said.

During the discussion, the doctors emphasized a message of unity. Both Hunt and Jenkins explained how they achieved their successes by seeing the potential in each other and from the love and support they received from their community.

“Our narrative is crucial to our mission of inspiring communities all across the country because our children cannot aspire to be what they themselves cannot see.” Dr. Hunt said.

Jenkins also reminded those who had reached a level of success to “not to be selfish, but pass the ladder backwards and look to raise up the next doctor or leader.”



State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), who was in the audience as a spectator, discussed the importance of celebrating African American history.

“I applaud Council Member Miller for bringing together community members, local leaders, artists, and intellectuals for a meaningful celebration of Black History Month,” Comrie said. “It is important that we not only reflect on our shared history, but also educate our young men and women about what it means to be black in America.”

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) noted that a celebration of black history should not be confined to one month per year, but commemorated every day.

“Together, my colleagues and the community celebrated with an inspirational afternoon designed to help us remember with pride, our nation’s rich African American history and hear from the exceptional contributors to our great culture,” Adams said. “The presence of Drs. Rameck Hunt and George Jenkins of the Three Doctors Foundation and performances by our local talent were extraordinary. This celebration was a great reminder that black history should be commemorated, not only in the month of February, but rather every day.”