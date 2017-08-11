Miller Secures $5M For Schools, Playgrounds

BY TRONE DOWD

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) announced on Monday that he has secured more than $5 million for his district this fiscal year that will directly benefit schools, development, parks and medical facilities in Southeast Queens.

The funds will go to 18 projects in Council District 27, including increased security in a number of institutions such as the Conlon LIHFE Towers in Jamaica, additional laptops and teaching tools for five schools in the area, new playgrounds, spaces for new businesses and a radiology suite for Queens Hospital in Jamaica. According to the councilman’s office, some of these projects were highlighted by the community as a result of the participatory budgeting process, on which the community voted in June.

“These capital projects will help ensure residents today and into the future will have the opportunities to enjoy the community we all had a hand in building” Miller said. “Funding was allocated to a variety of projects to enhance services that are being delivered, enabling families to enjoy the many cultural and recreational activities we have, stay healthy and give our young scholars the skills they need for the 21st century.”

The announcement comes just a couple weeks after Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed to invest significantly in the Southeast Queens community, particularly its business corridors—such as Sutphin Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue.

Chris Roker, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, said that the radiology suite has been a long time coming and he was happy to see such support from local legislators.

“I am extremely grateful for the generosity of Council Member I. Daneek Miller for securing $600,000 to significantly improve our hospital’s interventional radiology technology,” Roker said. “The new capabilities will enable surgeons at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens to perform minimally invasive, targeted treatments using imaging guidance.

Often replacing open surgery, interventional radiology procedures offer less risk, less pain and less trauma for the patient. By allowing surgeons to actually ‘see’ inside the body, the procedures can also reduce infection rates and recovery time and return the patient home more quickly.”

Hope Knight, president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, said that the funding was a wise investment for the growing community.

“Investments by our elected leaders are attracting private investment to Jamaica, development activity and jobs, which has increased the number of visitors to the area,” Knight said.

l year that will directly benefit schools, development, parks and medical facilities in Southeast Queens.

The funds will go to 18 projects in Council District 27, including increased security in a number of institutions such as the Conlon LIHFE Towers in Jamaica, additional laptops and teaching tools for five schools in the area, new playgrounds, spaces for new businesses and a radiology suite for Queens Hospital in Jamaica. According to the councilman’s office, some of these projects were highlighted by the community as a result of the participatory budgeting process, on which the community voted in June.

“These capital projects will help ensure residents today and into the future will have the opportunities to enjoy the community we all had a hand in building” Miller said. “Funding was allocated to a variety of projects to enhance services that are being delivered, enabling families to enjoy the many cultural and recreational activities we have, stay healthy and give our young scholars the skills they need for the 21st century.”

The announcement comes just a couple weeks after Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed to invest significantly in the Southeast Queens community, particularly its business corridors—such as Sutphin Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue.

Chris Roker, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, said that the radiology suite has been a long time coming and he was happy to see such support from local legislators.

“I am extremely grateful for the generosity of Council Member I. Daneek Miller for securing $600,000 to significantly improve our hospital’s interventional radiology technology,” Roker said. “The new capabilities will enable surgeons at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens to perform minimally invasive, targeted treatments using imaging guidance.

Often replacing open surgery, interventional radiology procedures offer less risk, less pain and less trauma for the patient. By allowing surgeons to actually ‘see’ inside the body, the procedures can also reduce infection rates and recovery time and return the patient home more quickly.”

Hope Knight, president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, said that the funding was a wise investment for the growing community.

“Investments by our elected leaders are attracting private investment to Jamaica, development activity and jobs, which has increased the number of visitors to the area,” Knight said.

Capital Projects Allocated By Councilman Miller in Fiscal Year 2018

• Laptop Carts for Humanities and the Arts High School: $105,000

• Technology for PS 811 and PS 82: $170,000

• Technology upgrades for PS 134: $170,000

• Technology updates for Riverton Charter School: $170,000

• Auditorium improvement to IS 8: $300,000

• Cafeteria renovation to IS 59: $65,000

• Gym upgrade for IS 59: $60,000

• PA system added to PS 37: $250,000

• Dance studio upgrade for PS 268: $35,000

• Security cameras added to PS 268: $75,000

• Touch screen computers and lab for PS 268: $200,000

• Gym upgrade at PS 268: $250,000

• Playground added to PS 268: $175,000

• Upgrade playground and auditorium for PS 136: $110,000

• Security cameras and laptops for IS 238: $150,000

• The creation of a Downtown Jamaica Business Co-Working Space for the

Greater Jamaica Development Corporation: $300,000

• Conlon LIFHE Towers new security access: $220,000

• Queens General Hospital Intervention Radiology Suite: $600.000

• Fitness Room Expansion at the Roy Wilkins Park: $1.0 million

• Wayanda Playground Upgarade: $500,000

• Fitness Equipment for Wayanda, Cambria, Haggerty and Montbellier Parks: $400,000