Joseph Martinez. Photo courtesy of DCPI

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A Jamaica toddler who went missing on Tuesday morning following a visit with his father was found on Thursday afternoon at a park, police said.

Adam El-Alaoui, 2, and his father Joseph Martinez, 51, were found at Highland Park, located at the boarder of Queens and Brooklyn, on April 26 after a nearly two-day long search for El-Alaoui.

El-Alaoui was last seen at 10 a.m. on April 24 at the Jamaica Administration for Children’s Services’ (ACS) office, located at 89-30 161st St., when Martinez picked him up for an unsupervised visit. According to police, Martinez never returned with the child.

Police said that Martinez was arrested in 1983 and served nearly 30 years of jail time for a murder during an attempted robbery. He was let out on parole in 2010. Martinez was then arrested in 2016 for hurting a child, according to law enforcement authorities.

El-Alaoui has been in the care of ACS after Martinez lost custody of the boy when police found him passed out on a park bench a year ago.

Martinez has been arrested on Thursday for failing to return El-Alaoui to ACS, police said. El-Alaoui was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

