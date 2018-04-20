MTA Makes Weekend Changes To SEQ Routes

To accommodate a number of construction projects by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), several E, F and J service changes will go into effect this weekend.

From 9:45 p.m. on April 20 to 5 a.m. on April 23, all World Trade Center-bound E trains from Jamaica Center will skip Briarwood and 75th Avenue. For services to those stations, passengers should take the E train to Union Turnpike or 71st Avenue, and then transfer to a Jamaica Center-bound E or Jamaica-bound F uptown train. For service from Briarwood, riders should take the E to Jamaica-Van Wyck and then transfer to a World Trade Center-bound E train. For service from 75th Avenue, take the E or F train to Union Turnpike and then transfer to a World Trade Center-bound E train.

This weekend, there will also be a number of F train changes. For service to Sutphin Boulevard, passengers should take the F train to Union Turnpike and then transfer to a Jamaica-bound F. For service to Briarwood and 75th Avenue, riders should take the F to Union Turnpike or 71st avenue and transfer to a Jamaica Center-bound E or Jamaica-bound F. For service from Sutphin Boulevard and Briarwood, take the F to Parsons Boulevard and transfer to a Manhattan-bound F. For service from 75th Avenue, take the E or F train to Union Turnpike and transfer to a Manhattan-bound F.

All Jamaica-bound F trains are running local from Roosevelt Avenue to 71st Avenue, stopping at Elmhurst, Grand Avenue, Woodhaven Boulevard, 63rd Drive and 67th Avenue.

Also, the J and Z Jamaica Center-bound 121st Street platform is closed until the summer. Passengers will be able to use the nearby 111th Street stop instead. For service to the 111th Street station, riders should take the J to Sutphin Boulevard and transfer to a Broad Street-bound J. For service from that station, take the J train to 111th Street and transfer to a Jamaica Center-bound J.

–Ariel Hernandez