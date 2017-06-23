MTA’S Rockaway Rail Study Delayed

BY JON CRONIN

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s feasibility study results on the reactivation of the Rockaway Rail Line have been delayed until December, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway) said.

However, Pheffer Amato noted that there are two “victories,” despite the delay—“the inclusion of specific criteria in the final report that are meant to better illustrate the feasibility of the proposal; and most crucially, that the MTA, the Long Island Rail Road and New York City Transit will be jointly requesting and securing an outside contractor to help conduct the evaluation, thereby putting all key agency stakeholders on the same page and ensuring their mutual investment in giving the proposal a full and fair hearing.”

The assemblywoman called the updates “a huge deal.”

“Reactivating the RBRL may be the best and most permanent fix for our transit issues,” Pheffer Amato said. “We had a 40-minute commute for 80 years, from 1880 to 1960. But it was lengthened to an hour and 20 minutes and, now, we’re effectively cut off from large parts of the city. So, fixing that is priority number one. And now, even though the Rockaway Peninsula economy is roaring back, there’s this narrative parroted by some in city government that a competing project idea to the QueensRail, the QueensWay, is likely to materialize. But the demand for real transit never went away and we think Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo’s call for a single-seat ride from JFK [Airport] to Midtown [Manhattan] definitely is helping with momentum for restoring the RBRL.”

She added that the reactivation of the rail line could help draw more people to the Rockaways.

“Folks are realizing what a great value our area is and are coming here in droves,” she said. “That’s great. But we’ve always known this place is a jewel and we’ve been neglected way too long. We need to use this moment to make real decisions that affect real peoples’ lives.”

The reactivation of the stretch of the former Long Island Rail Road rail line, which was deactivated in 1962, was also a priority for Pheffer Amato’s predecessor, Phil Goldfeder, who stated in the past that when he initially announced that he would push for it, no one took him seriously.

Pheffer Amato also announced a “South Queens Needs Transit” petition for a quick and thorough evaluation to be presented to the community. It can be found at http://bit.ly/SouthQueensNeedsTransit.

