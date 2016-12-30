BY TATYANA BELLAMY-WALKER

National Grid plans to hike heating bills in parts of Queens on Jan. 1 to help with the Gowanus cleanup.

The three-year rate plan will provide funds to update the gas system and stabilize bill impacts in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Long Island and the Rockaway peninsula. According to a press release sent to the Press of Southeast Queens, National Grid will expand the use of natural gas, improve gas safety and fund 380 new union and management positions.

Residents in parts of Queens using at least 1,000 therms will expect a raise of approximately $9 per month. Customers in the Rockaway peninsula will receive a slightly lower price change of about $6 per month or 5 percent of their total bill and 9 percent on their delivery portion.

“We believe the unanimous decision by the New York Public Service Commission achieves a fair and reasonable outcome for our customers and stakeholders,” said Karen Young, a spokeswoman for National Grid in an email.

Footing the bill for the Gowanus cleanup has its consequences.

Mark McMillan, the chairperson of Community Board 13 is concerned that the hike will push low-income seniors out of their neighborhoods.

“Rate hikes in life essentials, like energy, always affect the most vulnerable – seniors and those on fixed incomes,” said McMillan. “It is always unfortunate how Public Commissions approve increases with little if any input from those most affected because of how remote the process of challenging utilities is from the average citizen.”

McMillan added, “It is unfair that shareholders do not also shoulder some of the costs associated with the cleanup of the Gowanus Canal and Newtown Creek.”

In a report by the New York City Department for the Aging, a 2010 survey of elderly residents, which is the only report available on the site, found that Queens has one of the largest numbers of residents that are 60 years or older, accounting for at least 30 percent of the city’s senior population.

Vincent Arcuri, the chairperson of Community Board 5, said seniors who live on fixed incomes may have to trim their grocery budget to survive the bill increase.

“Combined with rent or real estate tax increases the only place you can cut back on is food and travel,” said Arcuri. “They won’t be going to the senior centers where they get reduced priced meals because they won’t have the carfare to get there.”

Arcuri added, “If they don’t go to the centers they will reduce the cost of their food bill. Then their nutrition goes down and their health costs go up.”

Barbara Toscano, the executive director of the Peter Cardella Senior Center in Ridgewood helps seniors apply for utility assistance programs such as Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) which offsets monthly heating costs.

According to Toscano, the average income for seniors at the center hovers about $1,000 to $1,500 a month.

“A lot of the income is low because our seniors are a body of immigrants and their social security is not that high. It’s not enough to live well, or very comfortably,” she said. “Seniors come here because they get assistance with staying warm.”