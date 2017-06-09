NCO’s Hold Meetings This Month

BY TRONE DOWD

Neighborhood Coordinating Officers of the 103rd and 113th precincts have been holding community meetings in their respective jurisdictions, giving constituents a chance to hear about what’s going on in their neighborhoods and what they believe officers should know about the streets they’re serving on a daily basis.

“There will be a lot of information disseminated at these meetings,” 103rd Precinct Community Affairs Officer Marc Costa said. “We are trying to better serve our community and your attendance will be needed in order for us to accomplish that. We encourage you to attend and as always we look forward to seeing you.”

Sergeant Widy Geritano, the Neighborhood Coordinating Supervisor for the 113th, said during a community meeting in May that the meetings would be a great chance for the community to voice their quality of life concerns to the cops best suited to handle those situations.

The meetings began earlier this month and will continue in the coming weeks. They are as follows:

103rd Precinct

Sector Charlie

June 20— Concerned Parents Day Care, located on 143-04 101 St.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Sector David

June 15—South Hollis Library, located on 204-01 Hollis Ave.

The meeting begins 7 p.m.

113th Precinct

Sector Charlie

June 14—Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center, located on 172-17 Linden Blvd.

Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Sector David

June 14—PS 192, located on 109-89 204 St.

Meeting begins 6:30 p.m.

Sector Adam

June 27—Rockaway Neighborhood Senior Center, located on 123-10 143 St.

Meeting begins 6:30 p.m.

Geritano recommended that residents go to buildtheblock.nyc for more information.