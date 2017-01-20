The Mary Louis Academy is proud to announce the establishment of several new and exciting initiatives designed to provide young women with increased opportunities to achieve academic success, develop leadership skills, set career goals and form strategies to achieve those goals. Successful completion of a program, all of which begin September 2017, will be recognized at graduation with a special designation certificate.

Pre-Med/Health Program – Available to highly motivated students interested in pursuing study and career in medicine, dentistry, nursing, veterinary science, pharmacy, physical therapy and other health professions.

Advanced study in Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Anatomy and Physiology and Math will be required. An additional requirement will be a course in Greek and Latin for Medical Terminology. Students will be required to take part in a summer internship offered by such hospitals as NY Hospital Weill Cornel Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital or Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Students may also make arrangements with other hospitals in other locations.Scientific lectures and field trips will be required as is membership in the New York State Science Honor Society.

Dual-Language / International Studies Program – In addition to a 3 or 4 year study of a Language Other Than English (French, Italian, Latin, Spanish) students will take one or two years of a third language. (Modern Greek may be available as a third language.) Students will also study both current and historical events pertaining to the area of language study and produce an independent project on a selected topic.

STEM – An intensive study of the STEM areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math will include honors levels of Geometry, Chemistry, Algebra II, and Physics. Senior electives include Computer Science, Robotics, Pre-Engineering, Greek and Latin for Scientific Study and Independent Science Research. Students will take part in local and national STEM competitions, attend science-based field trips and forums and serve as a STEM tutor.

Art – Students who demonstrate talent and interest in Art may pursue a separate Art major program. Courses include Studio Art, Drawing, Painting, Graphic Arts, and AP Studio Art. An internship in a museum such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art or a specific art gallery is also required.

Music – Students interested in the special designation program in music may choose a Music or Vocal program. A concentration in Music will take Music in Our Lives, History of Music Styles and Theory and AP Music Theory and register for the orchestra. Students who wish to follow a concentration in Vocal Performance must register for Vocal Techniques in Freshman Year, register for the Glee Club or Orchestra. Private lessons in Music will be available.

Physical Education and Wellness – The Physical Education program is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in personal health, fitness and lifetime activities. The special designation program will include certified training in CPR and as a referee.