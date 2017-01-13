BY JOANN BARRY COLON

Did you know that 24 percent of Americans fall short on achieving their health and fitness resolutions each year and only eight percent successfully achieve their resolutions, while the other 70 percent never make health and fitness New Year resolutions?

As a certified personal trainer, I help clients achieve their New Year Resolutions by applying the following steps:

• Short on time: Rather than skipping a workout, aim for a shorter duration (10 to 20 minutes) focus on a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout. Below is a sample program: Repeat two sets.

• 1 minute Jumping Jacks

• 1 minute Squat – Press

• 1 minute High Knees

• 1 minute Rear Lunge – Bicep Curls

• 1 minute push-ups (modified on knees)

• Breakfast – Eating breakfast is crucial when it comes to releasing (losing) weight or weight management. Breakfast gives you the fuel needed to get your day going and also jump starts the metabolism, especially when followed by a workout.

• Pack your workout clothes – Planning a workout after work? Be sure to pack your sneakers, towel and workout gear to avoid having to stop home to change.

• Brown Bag Lunch/Snacks – Packing your lunch and snacks gives you more control over calories than going to your local deli or diner.

• Drink eight or more cups of water a day – Drinking 0.5 liters (17oz) of water may increase the amount of calories burned for at least an hour. Studies show this may help with weight loss. Below are four benefits to drinking water:

1. It powers your workout

2. Increase your metabolism

3. It boosts energy

4. It keeps you from drinking sugary drinks

Below is a sample of how to get your eight or more cups a day:

• 2 – 16 oz cup of water 30 minutes before breakfast

• 2 – 16 oz cup of water 30 minutes before lunch

• 2 – 16 oz cup of water 30 minutes before dinner

• 1 – 8 oz cup of water before workout

• 1 – 8 oz cup of water post workout

Consult your physician before starting this plan. For best results work one on one with a certified personal trainer. Mention this article in an email to receive one (30 minute) complimentary nutrition coaching session (limited to one session per person, new customers only). Email your questions to healingwithin34@aol.com