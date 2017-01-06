New York City has seen a big drop in crime over the course of the past year, with several categories posting historic reductions, according to the NYPD. In a press release, the NYPD explained that there were 101,606 total crimes in 2016, down from 105,921 in 2015—an overall 4.1 percent drop. The 2016 numbers mark the lowest annual index crimes ever reported in the modern CompStat era, which began in 1994.

Shootings decreased by 12.3 percent, rapes decreased by 1 percent, robberies decreased by 8.7 percent, burglaries decreased 14.6 percent and grand larcenies remained generally steady with a .1 percent drop. There was also a reduction in transit crimes by about 3.5 percent.

The NYPD saw a 2.1 percent increase in felonious assaults and a 2.4 percent increase in housing crimes.

The drop in shootings is particulary notable—by dropping from 1,138 shootings in 2015 to 998 shootings in 2016, shootings are now at the lowest number of annual shooting incidents ever reported in the modern Compstat era, falling below 1,000 for the first time ever.

Drops can be seen in Southeast Queens’ precincts as well. According to NYPD statistics, the 103rd precinct saw an overall 7.47 percent decrease in major index crimes since last year, with major drops in burglary, grand larceny, and auto theft. Murder remained consistent with 4 in both 2015 and 2016, and rape and robbery both saw slight upticks.

The 105th precinct saw an overall drop of 11.24 percent, with major drops in every index category, particularly in murders, which dropped from 8 to 1 between 2015 and 2016, and rapes, which dropped from 37 to 16. And while murders stayed consistent at 9 and rapes increased from 17 to 23 in the 113th precinct, there was an overall decrease in major index crimes of 11.30 percent, in large part due to big drops in grand larceny, auto theft and burglaries.

–James Farrell