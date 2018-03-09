To The Editor:

There are no words to express the shock over the killings at the Parkland, Florida high school on Valentine’s Day. Wonderful people, most of them children, were victims of this act of terror.

This is not the first time that such carnage has taken place. There were the church killings in Texas and South Carolina, a shooting at the theater in Aurora, Colorado, the Las Vegas and Orlando massacres and the school killings at Virginia Tech, Columbine and Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The list of tragedies goes on and on.

School districts are now conducting drills of what to do and where to go should a shooter invade school grounds. Students and parents live in fear. This is America?

Most of these shootings follow a familiar pattern. A deranged person uses firearms, often times assault style semi-automatic weapons, which can kill and injure a large amount of people in a short period of time. This type of weapon is for use by the military, not for citizens or people who have severe mental problems.

The powerful gun lobby in our country, which contributes large amounts of money to candidates for elected office, manages to derail any common sense gun safety measures. Do you think that these particular officials are going to buck the NRA?

I admire the students from Parkland who are calling for measures to be taken in the wake of this tragedy.

Our elected officials must be held accountable. It is time to vote against those politicians who are not supporting solutions to this serious national problem.

Henry Euler,

Bayside