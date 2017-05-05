NYC Ferry Premieres In Rockaways

Mayor Bill de Blasio and elected officials from Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan took an inaugural ferry ride from Beach 108th Street in Seaside on Saturday.

The first public ferry ride was on May 1, which was a month ahead of schedule. The ferry from the Rockaways is an approximate one-hour voyage to Pier 11 in Manhattan and costs $2.75, which is the price of a subway ride.

“For years, Rockaway residents have had one of the longest commutes into Manhattan,” Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park). “The launch of the new NYC Ferry will cut the travel time for these commuters by about 30 minutes each way, giving the residents of Rockaway more time to spend with their families. The ferry service will also boost foot traffic and help local businesses by providing New Yorkers a direct route to the Peninsula’s beautiful beaches.”

State Sen. James Sanders (D-South Ozone Park) said that the ferry was an affordable option for city residents looking for efficient public transportation.

“In New York City, where public transportation is vital and you can never have too many options, the early arrival of expanded ferry service is exciting news,” he said. “It will help commuters get to their destinations quickly, conveniently, and at an affordable price.”

And Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) said that her constituents would likely be pleased that the ferry is opening earlier than expected.

“This ferry is exactly what we’ve needed to give Rockaway residents something approaching a normal commute,” she said. “To get the commute in speed and style a month early? We’re over the moon. We’re glad the city is finally connecting South Queens to the rest of New York City via a workable commute.”

Each ferry has been named by second graders throughout the five boroughs and the city recently revealed the monikers for the 20 new NYC Ferry boats. Some of the names chosen include Munsee, The Connector, Owl’s Head, Great Eagle, Happy Hauler, McShiney, Opportunity and Flyer. Previously announced vessel names include Lunchbox, Waves of Wonder, The Friendship Express and Sunset Crossing.

“Bringing this vital service back capitalizes on our beautiful local waterways and will help alleviate the overburdened and inefficient A train,” Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) said. “I look forward to continuing to work on ensuring that this service best serves as many residents on the eastern end of the peninsula as possible.”

For ferry routes and schedules, visit https://www.ferry.nyc/routes-and-schedules/.

–Jon Cronin