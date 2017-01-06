BY TRONE DOWD

Last week, the PRESS of Southeast Queens reported that one Far Rockaway New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building complex impacted by Hurricane Sandy is set to receive a multi-million dollar stimulus package courtesy of the state.

The funding, a total $325 million, is meant to help with superstorm related renovations, capital improvements and repairs towards the 24-building Ocean Bay Houses property. The allocation to the 1395-unit property was approved by the Public Authorities Control Board just four days before the proposed Dec. 31 deadline. The money has been in limbo and awaiting approval as early as 2013 when NYCHA from submitted an application for the grant to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Repairs include roof replacements, upgraded elevators, new boilers and improved security measures such as cameras and lighting. NYCHA also mentioned the intent to include helpful programs for residents including on-site case management, senior programs, resident organizing, job training and a young adult paid internship program.

According to a press release, these improvements will be implemented over the next 20 years.

The funding comes as part of an effort by President Barack Obama and the federal government to help public housing agencies in cities across the nation. The program has been dubbed the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program and has been adopted by several states. Here in New York City, the federal program has taken shape in the form of the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program, which allows NYCHA to fund infrastructure repairs using federal dollars.

According to a press release from NYCHA, “the Ocean Bay PACT initiative is the first RAD agreement in New York City and will create a new public-private partnership to generate funding to keep families in their homes and improve residents’ quality of life.”

NYCHA will retain ownership of the property in order to ensure that the apartment units stay permanently affordable and are not privatized.

Though the PRESS of Southeast Queens was unable to get in touch with NYCHA in time for last week’s story, they did respond to our initial queries in time for this week’s edition.

“Families depend on NYCHA to make necessary repairs and protect public housing for future generations,” NYCHA Chair and CEO Shola Olatoye said. “Through PACT, we will not only fund desperately needed repairs at the Ocean Bay Development, but strengthen and preserve almost 1,400 permanently affordable housing units for future generations.”

Both Southeast Queens Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) have been supporters of the program on both a federal and state level and were happy to see the first implementation of the PACT program in New York.

“As a former resident of NYC public housing, I know first-hand how truly important RAD is for so many New Yorkers,” Meeks said. “Through this public-private partnership, 1,400 units in Ocean Bay Apartments will be renovated, improving the living conditions of thousands of my constituents.”

Gillibrand said that she will continue to “ensure that vital programs like RAD continue to be supported.”

Local elected officials were also happy with the recent development.

“As someone who was literally born in public housing, I know first-hand how critically important these apartments are to thousands of New Yorkers, who need an affordable place to live,” State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) said. “Now much needed repairs can be made to the Ocean Bay Development in the Rockaways, allowing many of my constituents to stay in their homes while improving their quality of life.”

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Ocean Bay Houses,” said Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton). “For years, residents have complained to our office about deteriorating and crumbling infrastructure due to declining investment in public housing. RAD will finally address these longstanding issues, while also creating economic opportunities for local residents in the Rockaways.”

More than 3700 residents live at the Ocean Bay Property.

