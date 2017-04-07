NYPD Handgun Sting In Ozone Park

A Georgia man and another from Florida were arrested for allegedly selling handguns in the South Ozone Park Home Depot parking lot, the Queens district attorney said.

The NYPD and the Queens DA’s Narcotics Investigation Bureau performed a “sting” on two men, Anthony Black, 33, of Savannah, and Rasheem Greene, 24, of Lake Park, Florida last week. The two men were allegedly illegally trafficking firearms from Georgia and other locations. Black faces up to 25 years in prison and Greene faces up to 15 years, if convicted, Queens DA Richard Brown said.

The men have been accused of selling 13 weapons and five other weapons to an undercover officer on four occasions between February 2016 and March 2017 in the same parking lot.

The firearms were allegedly purchased in packages ranging from $1,400 to $5,000.

“The so-called Iron Pipeline refers to the Interstate 95 corridor that connects New York City with those southern states that have weak gun laws and which greedy unlicensed gun sellers use to unlawfully bring their deadly wares to New York, putting the lives of honest citizens at risk just to turn an enormous profit,” Brown said. “We must remain vigilant in our efforts to keep illegal firearms out of the hands of criminals and off of the streets of Queens County.”

Both men were charged with criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation of the city’s firearms administrative code and the unlawful possession of a pistol or revolver ammunition, the DA said.

Over the past year, an undercover officer communicated with Black through text and phone calls. During their communications, Black allegedly agreed to a pre-arranged price and brought various quantities of firearms to the Home Depot.

During those four alleged transactions, Black exchanged the weapons for a set price—two .38 caliber Hi-Point firearms and .38 caliber rounds of ammunition for $1,500; a .40 caliber Glock, .25 caliber Titan firearm and 14 .40 caliber rounds of ammunition for $1,400; 9mm Hi-Point firearm, 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm and .45 caliber Taurus firearm and a plastic bag containing 30 rounds of ammunition for $2,550; 9mm Kahr Arms firearm, .38 caliber Cobray firearm, .22 caliber Browning firearm, .40 caliber Glock firearm, 9mm Sig Arms firearm and .45 caliber Ruger firearm and assorted rounds of ammunition and magazines for $5,000.

On March 17, the NYPD obtained a search warrant to check Black’s Kia Optima and allegedly found five firearms, two .40 caliber Smith and Wesson firearms, a .38 caliber Walther firearm, .45 caliber Hi-Point firearm and .22 caliber Walther firearm and 25 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition from a knotted white sack in the vehicle’s trunk. A pouch containing marijuana was allegedly recovered from the front passenger seat, the DA said.

Bail was set at $750,000 bond and $500,000 cash and the defendants were ordered to return to court on April 17.

