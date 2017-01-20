BY TRONE DOWD

Airline passenger Chantel Alecia Bedward was allegedly packing a bit more than a fruitcake upon her arrival at John F. Kennedy Airport on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection, officers found more than four pounds of cocaine tucked away in Bedward’s luggage.

Bedward, who arrived at JFK Airport from Kingston, Jamaica, was intercepted by CBP officers and subsequently searched. It was there that officials found a single box of Tastee Brand Jamaican Beef Patties.

Bedward was then pulled aside to a private search room where the box was opened, allegedly revealing 12 duct-taped packages. The 12 packages were probed, revealing the powdered substance. Officials say that the estimated street price for the find fetched a whopping $70,000.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Robert E. Perez, Director, Field Operations in New York for CBP.

Bedward, a citizen of Jamaica, was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance. She faces federal charges on narcotics smuggling and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office. The drugs have since been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.