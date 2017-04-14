People Of Southeast Queens: April 14-20, 2017

Springfield Gardens’ Yassmine Hammoudi, a directing narrative fiction major, was placed on the dean’s list at Boston’s Emerson College for the fall 2016 semester. To make the list, a student must obtain a 3.7 grade point average. Another Queens student— Bayside’s James Canellos, a media arts production major, also made the list.

South Ozone Park’s Tiana Medley has been named to the Central Penn College dean’s list for the winter 2017 term. Medley is currently majoring in criminal justice. To qualify for the list, a student must carry six or more credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Several Queens students are interning this spring through SUNY Oswego, including Jaime Krasner, a Rockaway Park resident and senior broadcasting and mass communication major who interned with Hobin Studios in Baldwinsville, and Kathleen Christman, a Hollis native and senior human development major who interned with Counseling and Healing Arts in Fulton. And Trecia Jansen, a Jamaica resident and senior wellness management major, interned with Trinity Catholic School in Oswego.

Members of the New York National Guard from Queens have been given promotions and their assignments, including St. Albans’ Isaac Brown (promoted to the rank of private and assigned to the 719th Transportation Company) and Demecca Fisher (promoted to the rank of private first class and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-142nd Aviation) and Jamaica’s Jesus Deleonperalta (promoted to the rank of private first class and assigned to Company D, 1-69th Infantry) and Dhervi Kapoor (promoted to the rank of private and assigned to Company E, 3-142nd Aviation).